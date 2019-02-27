Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is now dating Spanish model and TV presenter Alba Carrillo months after a split with mother of his children.

The 26-year-old announced in a statement last year April that he has separated with Marta Dominguez after two children a daughter named Adriana and a son Nicolas together.

In his statement last year Courtois stated that he and Marta are no longer together ended their relationship as friends.

The statement said, “My girlfriend Marta and I are no longer together.

“Since the beginning of September, we have decided to end our relationship on amicable terms.

“We both went our own way, even though she was already expecting our second child. She moved to Madrid, I stayed in London.

“We still love each other and we get along very well, but we don't have a romantic relationship anymore."

Since his announcement Courtois has since moved to Spanish and European powerhouse Real Madrid from Premier League giants Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Courtois has displaced for first choice Keylor Navas of Puerto Rico and after his stellar performance for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia scooped his first trophy with the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium outfit at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

After settling with life in Spain it now seems Courtois is moving on with his relationship as pictures of him and Carrillo surfaced in Spanish glossy magazine Semana.

Carrillo being a TV personality and former model has been in the media spotlight as she has previously dated Grand Prix motorcycle road racer Fonsi Nieto and former tennis star Feliciano Lopez.

She was asked about her and Courtois strolling in Madrid and stated that they have a healthy relationship as friends.

Carrillo said, “We're friends and we're getting to know each other. I'm happy.”

Courtois has reportedly had flings with some other high profile women, Brit Delaney Royle, Emily Vanhoutte are names heavily linked with the Belgian shot-stopper.

Before he ended his relationship with Marta, Jeny Sanchez a bar waitress revealed that she had a fling with Courtois after advances on Twitter before meeting at hotels.

Courtois is expected to be in goal when they take on reigning Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona in back to back El Classico ties in the Copa Del Rey and the league.