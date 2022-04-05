UCL

'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Izuchukwu Akawor
Thibaut Courtois is set to face Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge for the first time since he left the club four years ago

Thibaut Courtois spent four years at Chelsea before leaving for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is hoping to escape the boos from Chelsea fans when he returns to his former club on Wednesday.

Real Madrid are visitors at the Bridge tomorrow night as they take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Chelsea fans.
Speaking ahead of that trip, the Belgian first-choice goalkeeper says he hopes Chelsea fans will not boo him but adds that he is however ready for whatever reception he gets from them.

"I hope that they don't boo me, but you never know," Courtois said, according to Marca via the Real Madrid website.

Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior (Daily Mail)
"I'm prepared for whatever comes and we'll have to see how it goes. I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We're now rivals, they'll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans."

The 29-year-old spent four successful years with the Blues before he joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2018.

On the move, Courtois says he has no regrets leaving the current European champions as he still can't believe he is a player for Los Blancos.

Courtois has joined Real on a six-year deal at the age of 26
"When I arrive at the training ground and see the (Real Madrid) badge, I sometimes think: Pinch me! This isn't a dream, is it?" he added.

"Not even in my wildest dream could I have imagined that I would one day play for Madrid."

