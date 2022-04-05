'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Real Madrid are visitors at the Bridge tomorrow night as they take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

AFP

Speaking ahead of that trip, the Belgian first-choice goalkeeper says he hopes Chelsea fans will not boo him but adds that he is however ready for whatever reception he gets from them.

"I hope that they don't boo me, but you never know," Courtois said, according to Marca via the Real Madrid website.

DailyMail

"I'm prepared for whatever comes and we'll have to see how it goes. I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We're now rivals, they'll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans."

The 29-year-old spent four successful years with the Blues before he joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2018.

On the move, Courtois says he has no regrets leaving the current European champions as he still can't believe he is a player for Los Blancos.

AFP

"When I arrive at the training ground and see the (Real Madrid) badge, I sometimes think: Pinch me! This isn't a dream, is it?" he added.