Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara been a trending item on Twitter Nigeria since Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Thiago became the butt of the jokes on Twitter Nigeria after Liverpool's 1-0 loss at home to Burnley in the Premier League.

The jokes started when someone asked what the Spanish midfielder had brought to Liverpool, followed by Twitter users' responses.

Twitter Nigeria used some Nigerian football street slangs to mock the midfielder for his constant passing, which has yet to lead to any goal and assist since he joined Liverpool.

Even as far as Saturday, January, 23, the former Bayern Munich defender was the number on Twitter Nigeria trend due to the jokes.

Thiago Alcântara trends on Twitter Nigeria (Twitter) Twitter

The jokes continued again after Liverpool lost 3-2 at Manchester United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.