‘They play more tactical football than England ’- Kelechi Nwakali on La Liga

La Liga posted the interview on their social media pages, with Nwakali answering questions like what his debut felt like, and how he thought La Liga compared with the Premier League.

Nwakali on Laliga and the Premier League

“I think the Spanish football is required of more [requires more] intelligence, they play more tactical football, more than England.” Nwakali claims

“England is more physicality to be compared with Spanish football [English football is more physical than Spanish football].”

Nwakali on if Spain feels like home

“I am going to say after many years, I still love to live in England. Yeah, but it is good in Spain compared to England because of the weather and everything.” The former Arsenal player said.

AFP

Nwakali on his debut against Real Madrid

“My first game in the first division was against Villareal, and then my first start of the league was against Madrid [Real Madrid]. That was the first game I started, it was good it was like wow” Nwakali said.”

AFP

“Starting against Madrid, playing against Modric, Toni Kroos and other players, so it was very good.

“I think it is good for every young player, to play against or even play for Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu, it is where a lot of legends have played, so it was a good dream to see myself playing against Madrid.”

Nwakali on his aspirations for Ponferradina

“ I think the dream of the team is to promote [the dream of the team is to gain promotion into the first division], I think that is the dream, that is the goal of the team starting of the season[that is the goal of the team at the start of the season].” He revealed

AFP

“In as much as it is not going the best way we wished or we planned for the season, but we still keep our faith in working as a team, believing in ourselves, to see what we can achieve for the season”

Nwakali on his favourite Nigerian player that played in Laliga

Nwakali was quick to mention his former coach at the U17 level, Emmanuel Amunike, who played for Barcelona in La Liga from 1996 till 2000 when asked who his favourite Nigerian to play in the league was.

“Of course” he answered when asked again.

Before adding “Ike Uche also made a good name, when he played for Villareal and Zaragoza.”

Nwakali’s message to Nigerians

He ended the interview by asking for support from Nigerians