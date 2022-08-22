'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

Having qualified from the group stages with a 100% record, Nigeria went into the clash against the Netherlands full of confidence.

Nigeria's perfect run come to an end

The Super Falconets were the favourites going into the game after beating France, South Korea and Canada in the group stages.

However, they were stunned by a more technical Netherlands side. The Oranje Girls got off to a good start as Zera Huswilt put them ahead in the 11th-minute with a superb volley from the edge of the box.

It got better for the European side as Ziva Caroline Henry doubled their advantage by finishing off a superb counter attacking move.

Nigeria did have chances to get back in the game, but Christopher Danjuma's girls were not composed in front of goal.

The Super Falcons' game lacked cohesion, with the players too eager to make something happen. They rushed their passes unlike the Netherlands girls who were brilliant in their build-up play and more technical.

Fans blame coaching for the Super Falcons exit

Following the game, Nigerians took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with some blaming the team's captain while others critisised the coach. The girls also received cricticism for their speculative shots from distance.