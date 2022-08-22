'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Falconets' quest to win the FIFA u20 World Cup came to a crashing end on Monday morning.

The Super Falconets crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup
The Super Falconets crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup

Nigerians have reacted to the Super Falconets' exit from the FIFA U20 World Cup in Costa Rica. Nigeria crashed out of the tournament after they lost to the Netherlands in their quarter-final clash on Monday morning.

Having qualified from the group stages with a 100% record, Nigeria went into the clash against the Netherlands full of confidence.

The Super Falconets were the favourites going into the game after beating France, South Korea and Canada in the group stages.

However, they were stunned by a more technical Netherlands side. The Oranje Girls got off to a good start as Zera Huswilt put them ahead in the 11th-minute with a superb volley from the edge of the box.

ALSO READ: Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Nigeria's Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

It got better for the European side as Ziva Caroline Henry doubled their advantage by finishing off a superb counter attacking move.

Falconets 0-2 Netherlands: Nigeria knocked out in the quarterfinals
Falconets 0-2 Netherlands: Nigeria knocked out in the quarterfinals Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria did have chances to get back in the game, but Christopher Danjuma's girls were not composed in front of goal.

The Super Falcons' game lacked cohesion, with the players too eager to make something happen. They rushed their passes unlike the Netherlands girls who were brilliant in their build-up play and more technical.

Following the game, Nigerians took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with some blaming the team's captain while others critisised the coach. The girls also received cricticism for their speculative shots from distance.

Falconets' exit continued a worrying trend for Nigeria's national teams this year after the Super Falcons and Super Eagles' dissapointing performance.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

Nigerians lament Usman, Joshua losses as Netherlands knock out Falconets

Nigerians lament Usman, Joshua losses as Netherlands knock out Falconets

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first-half goals

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first-half goals

'Today's win was fair' - Xavi happy with Barcelona's win against Real Sociedad

'Today's win was fair' - Xavi happy with Barcelona's win against Real Sociedad

Ademola Lookman helps Atalanta to impressive draw against champions AC Milan

Ademola Lookman helps Atalanta to impressive draw against champions AC Milan

Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores brace in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores brace in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada