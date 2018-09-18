Pulse.ng logo
These countries minus Ghana qualify for 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Tanzania will host the rest of Africa in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eight countries are set to contest in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations to be staged in Tanzania.

The Black Starlets of Ghana will be the biggest absentee from the tournament after they lost 1-3 on penalties to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in the final of the West Africa Zone B qualifiers.

Below is the full list of the eight nations that will be doing battle for a place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Tanzania (hosts) from Central-East Zone           

 Morocco from North Zone        

 Senegal from West A Zone     

 Guinea   from West A Zone     

 Nigeria  from West B Zone

 Cameroon from Central Zone     

Uganda from Central-East Zone 

Angola  from South Zone        

