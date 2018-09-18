Tanzania will host the rest of Africa in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.
The Black Starlets of Ghana will be the biggest absentee from the tournament after they lost 1-3 on penalties to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in the final of the West Africa Zone B qualifiers.
Below is the full list of the eight nations that will be doing battle for a place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Tanzania (hosts) from Central-East Zone
Morocco from North Zone
Senegal from West A Zone
Guinea from West A Zone
Nigeria from West B Zone
Cameroon from Central Zone
Uganda from Central-East Zone
Angola from South Zone