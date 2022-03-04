RANKED!

The Top 20 Soccer games on Sony PlayStation 2

David Ben
Ranking the top 20 soccer video games on Sony's iconic gaming platform PlayStation 2

Top 20 football games on PlayStation 2

Sony's popular PlayStation 2 home console officially launched in Japan 22 years ago and is no doubt unarguably one of the best selling gaming editions of all time.

At a point in Nigeria, it became a must-have across many households and gaming centers as most of this generation in their youth literally had to hustle to deal with the addiction of the PS2.

Sony PlayStation 2
Sony PlayStation 2 Instagram
Inter Milan's Adriano runs past Chelsea's John Terry PES 06
Inter Milan's Adriano runs past Chelsea's John Terry PES 06 YouTube

However, according to Ranker, Fans have voted Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 6 as the best soccer gaming title on the platform , with Pro Evolution Soccer 5 settling for second position.

Fan-favourite EA Sports FIFA Street 2 rounded off the top three, while Pro Evolution Soccer 2 and FIFA 07 finished fourth and fifth respectively.

FIFA 06
FIFA 06 Twitter

The top 10 list was mainly a contest between popular soccer game developers EA Sports and Konami as their rivalry continued with the former boasting seven titles compared to its fierce rivals - Konami which had three.

Here are the top 20 PS2 football titles voted by fans on Ranker:

20. FIFA 11 (EA Sports, 2010)

19. Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami, 2003)

18. This is Football 2003 (Sony Computer Entertainment, 2002)

17. UEFA Euro 2008 (EA Sports, 2008)

16. Sega Soccer Slam (Sega, 2002)

15. Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 (Konami, 2008)

14. UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 (EA Sports, 2007)

13. 2002 FIFA World Cup (EA Sports, 2002)

12. FIFA 13 (EA Sports, 2012)

11. Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (Konami, 2007)

10. FIFA 14 (EA Sports, 2013)

9. FIFA 08 (EA Sports, 2007)

8. FIFA 09 (EA Sports, 2008)

7. FIFA 06 (Electronic Arts, 2005)

6. FIFA Street (EA Sports Big, 2005)

5. FIFA 07 (EA Sports, 2006)

4. Pro Evolution Soccer 2 (Konami, 2002)

3. FIFA Street 2 (EA Sports Big, 2006)

2. Pro Evolution Soccer 5 (Konami, 2005)

1. Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (Konami, 2006)

The Top 20 Soccer games on Sony PlayStation 2

Etebo, Dennis return, striker clearout: 5 talking points from squad announcement for Ghana WCQ

'It shocked me' - Mohamed Salah admits surprise at finishing 7th in Ballon d'Or voting

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Asisat Oshoala missing for Barcelona as Nigerian stars suffer mixed fortunes in Copa de la Reina

Kamaru Usman to relinquish BMF belt for UFC 272 battle between Masvidal and Covington

