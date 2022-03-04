The Top 20 Soccer games on Sony PlayStation 2

At a point in Nigeria, it became a must-have across many households and gaming centers as most of this generation in their youth literally had to hustle to deal with the addiction of the PS2.

However, according to Ranker, Fans have voted Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 6 as the best soccer gaming title on the platform , with Pro Evolution Soccer 5 settling for second position.

Fan-favourite EA Sports FIFA Street 2 rounded off the top three, while Pro Evolution Soccer 2 and FIFA 07 finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The top 10 list was mainly a contest between popular soccer game developers EA Sports and Konami as their rivalry continued with the former boasting seven titles compared to its fierce rivals - Konami which had three.

Here are the top 20 PS2 football titles voted by fans on Ranker:

20. FIFA 11 (EA Sports, 2010)

19. Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami, 2003)

18. This is Football 2003 (Sony Computer Entertainment, 2002)

17. UEFA Euro 2008 (EA Sports, 2008)

16. Sega Soccer Slam (Sega, 2002)

15. Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 (Konami, 2008)

14. UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 (EA Sports, 2007)

13. 2002 FIFA World Cup (EA Sports, 2002)

12. FIFA 13 (EA Sports, 2012)

11. Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (Konami, 2007)

10. FIFA 14 (EA Sports, 2013)

9. FIFA 08 (EA Sports, 2007)

8. FIFA 09 (EA Sports, 2008)

7. FIFA 06 (Electronic Arts, 2005)

6. FIFA Street (EA Sports Big, 2005)

5. FIFA 07 (EA Sports, 2006)

4. Pro Evolution Soccer 2 (Konami, 2002)

3. FIFA Street 2 (EA Sports Big, 2006)

2. Pro Evolution Soccer 5 (Konami, 2005)