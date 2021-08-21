According to the recent ranking released by FIFA, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are still the number one team in Africa.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria are still the No. 1 team in Africa
The Super Falcons maintain their position on the World Ranking.
In the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Friday, August 20, Nigeria maintain their 38th position.
On the continent, the reigning African champions remain number one.
The ranking comes after Super Falcons’ outing in the US Summer Series, where they lost two games to Jamaica and the United States.
The United States are the best country in world football, ahead of Sweden. Germany, the Netherlands and France make up the top five.
In Africa, Cameroon and South Africa are below Nigeria. Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire complete the top five.
