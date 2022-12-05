Cristiano Ronaldo appears closer than ever to a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and the figures involved are truly mind-boggling. The 37-year-old global superstar will be making close to €3.5million every seven days and there could be several performance-related bonuses attached.
The staggering numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Al-Nassr
Ronaldo could earn a staggering €3.5million per week at Al-Nassr making him the highest-paid footballer of all time
Recommended articles
AFP
This new contract should take him ahead of PSG duo, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi as the highest earning athlete on the planet. Should the contract be confirmed, it would mean Ronaldo would be unable to add to his glittering assemblage of domestic and European club titles after winning the Champions League five times, the Premier League three times, La Liga and Serie A twice as well as a number of cup competitions
More from category
-
QATAR 2022: Japan vs Croatia Live
-
COMMENT: Ronaldo’s big-money move to Saudi Arabia is proof that he has finally accepted the end
-
Premier League: Manchester United interested in making three new signings in January window