The staggering numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Al-Nassr

Ronaldo could earn a staggering €3.5million per week at Al-Nassr making him the highest-paid footballer of all time

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly on his way to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly on his way to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo appears closer than ever to a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and the figures involved are truly mind-boggling. The 37-year-old global superstar will be making close to €3.5million every seven days and there could be several performance-related bonuses attached.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be the highest paid player in football history once his move to Al-Nassr is confirmed
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be the highest paid player in football history once his move to Al-Nassr is confirmed

This new contract should take him ahead of PSG duo, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi as the highest earning athlete on the planet. Should the contract be confirmed, it would mean Ronaldo would be unable to add to his glittering assemblage of domestic and European club titles after winning the Champions League five times, the Premier League three times, La Liga and Serie A twice as well as a number of cup competitions

