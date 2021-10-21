RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The redemption of Stephen Odey

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Ademetan Yomi

In September 2021, the scene was set for to redeem himself and start a new era in his career. He had been around Genk since 2019 but had seen limited playing time.

The redemption of Stephen Odey
The redemption of Stephen Odey

During this period, the club sent him on loan to Amiens SC. At the beginning of the current season, it was obvious he needed to leave KRC Genk. It was the chance the Nigerian had been craving.

Recommended articles

The former MFM FC and Zurich star then took the loan option of Randers. He is now one of Danish Superligaen hottest properties. He faces some tough decisions as clubs clamber for his signature. Surely the Agege bred lad deserves all the accolades and reported interests.

The redemption of Stephen Odey
The redemption of Stephen Odey Pulse Nigeria

Love him or loathe him, one can’t but admire Odey's rise. He has stepped up to another level in the Danish Superligaen. His passion, determination and desire makes him a good option.

So far, this season he has found the back of the net six times. This is very impressive considering the fact that he didn't have pre season with Randers.

Odey's strength on the ball gets all the headlines. The striker loves to run and weave around defenders. He can also cross and tackle. He is a voice on the field and if anyone symbolizes this ‘New Randers’, it is him. Randers coach Thomas Thomasberg demands passion, dedication and perseverance, all qualities he had as a player and the same qualities Odey shows each game.

There are talks of a likely recall for Odey in the Super Eagles squad which will be very fascinating considering how much he had impressed this term.

At a stage he was written off due to lack of playing time at Genk. Right now the 23-year-old is keeping his head down and working hard ahead of a bright future. He has really been redeemed.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Ademetan Yomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Thierry Henry mentions Super Eagles great Taribo West as his toughest direct opponent

Thierry Henry and Taribo West (Getty Images)

How Osimhen and two other Nigerians won important points for their clubs on Sunday

Victor Oshimen