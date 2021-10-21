The redemption of Stephen Odey

The former MFM FC and Zurich star then took the loan option of Randers. He is now one of Danish Superligaen hottest properties. He faces some tough decisions as clubs clamber for his signature. Surely the Agege bred lad deserves all the accolades and reported interests.

Pulse Nigeria

Love him or loathe him, one can’t but admire Odey's rise. He has stepped up to another level in the Danish Superligaen. His passion, determination and desire makes him a good option.

So far, this season he has found the back of the net six times. This is very impressive considering the fact that he didn't have pre season with Randers.

Odey's strength on the ball gets all the headlines. The striker loves to run and weave around defenders. He can also cross and tackle. He is a voice on the field and if anyone symbolizes this ‘New Randers’, it is him. Randers coach Thomas Thomasberg demands passion, dedication and perseverance, all qualities he had as a player and the same qualities Odey shows each game.

There are talks of a likely recall for Odey in the Super Eagles squad which will be very fascinating considering how much he had impressed this term.

At a stage he was written off due to lack of playing time at Genk. Right now the 23-year-old is keeping his head down and working hard ahead of a bright future. He has really been redeemed.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---