The Messiah Super Eagles' Midfield Need

In the past, we saw the likes of Etim Esin, Henry Nwosu, Friday Ekpo, Muda Lawal, Jay Jay Okocha, Wilson Oruma and John Obi Mikel dazzle as number 10.

Gernot Rohr's sides often look to protect their defense with a center-midfield pairing with Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo acting as two box-to-box midfielders in a lot of matches. Nigeria haven't been carved open on a regular basis.

The attack is built around supporting Victor Osimhen and the players Rohr selects to start are usually versatile enough to play a variety of attacking positions.

In the games against Liberia and Central African Republic, Kelechi Iheanacho supported the attack as well as tucking in at times to make a three alongside Ndidi and Aribo. Neither Aribo or Ndidi had committed themselves forward and are in good positions to stop the attacks centrally.

What's important here though is how the center-midfielders are close together and supporting the play but not overcommitting. Formations aren't the be all and end all. It's the functionality of the players which is important and both Ndidi and Aribo highlight this.

The lad isn't a world class player. He's not going to be in any African XI's But he's ideal for what Super Eagles need and at the end of the day suitability is more important than reputation.

With Super Eagles winning their first two matches at the World Cup Qualifiers, they still need a creative midfielder. Huesca's Kelechi Nwakali ticks the boxes. He is now wise beyond his years.

In terms of why it would be a statement? Well, Gernot Rohr is notorious. His style of players is best known to him. The versatile Nwakali - who can play as a defender, a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box or as a playmaker of sorts has done well at Huesca to earn a Nigeria recall.

He likes to press the player, forcing him to go backwards before dispossessing him completely and getting the team onto the attack.

It's his passing from deep that also catches the eye. What's good here is the fact he lets the ball do the work and isn't afraid to play an incisive pass from deep.

Nwakali likes to take up a deeper role and usually plays a pass straight to the feet of his teammate. All because of one pass from deep. The ability to play passes like that which just bypass a press is becoming even more valuable and is a weapon for any team. He is the Messiah Super Eagles need.

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

