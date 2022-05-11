WHAT'S BUZZIN

'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

David Ben
Social media reactions after Kevin de bruyne scored a 'super' hat-trick in Man City's 5-1 demolition of Wolves on Wednesday night

Social media reactions as Kevin de bruyne leads Manchester City to emphatic victory over Wolves in the Premier league
Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on May 11, 2022 in the Premier league.

Kevin de Bruyne led Man City to their 5-1 thrashing of Wolves on Wednesday in the Premier league
The Cityzens were looking to once again LEAPFROG LIVERPOOL IN THE FINAL STAGES OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE and did so in spectacular fashion.

Kevin de bruyne opened the scoring for City, just seven minutes into kick off to give the away side the 1-0 lead.

However, Wolves got back into the game through defender Leander Dendoncker who levelled matters in the 11th minute to put the score at 1-1.

But Wolves' joy was short-lived as De Bruyne put City ahead again 2-1, to bag a brace, five minutes after the home side responded.

Dendoncker scored Wolves only goal as they were defeated by Man City on Wednesday night
City continued to dominate proceedings and were soon rewarded again, after their Belgian midfield maestro De Bruyne, scored yet again to round off a superb hat-trick in the 24th minute to extend the away side's lead to 3-1, heading into the break.

It was more of the same from Pep Guardiola's team really, imposing themselves on Wolves as much as possible in the second 45.

Kevin de bruyne scored 4 goals in Man City's 5-1 win against Wolves in the premier league
And Man City would further extend their lead to 4-1 through the hat-trick hero of the night - Kevin De Bruyne, scoring in the 60th minute.

Wolves could not find a response to the intimidating away side as the league leaders continued to cruise in the game, with Raheem Sterling handing the final nail on the coffin in the 84th minute to complete the demolition as it finished 5-1 in favor of the league leaders.

The win for Guardiola's men now puts them three points ahead of title contenders Liverpool with two games left to play in the Premier league.

Following Manchester City's 5-1 demolition of Wolves at the Molineux, fans took to social media to acknowledge the 31-year-old Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following his exceptional display in the Wolves rout on Wednesday night.

See reactions below:

