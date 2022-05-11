'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

Imago

The Cityzens were looking to once again LEAPFROG LIVERPOOL IN THE FINAL STAGES OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE and did so in spectacular fashion.

Kevin de bruyne opened the scoring for City, just seven minutes into kick off to give the away side the 1-0 lead.

However, Wolves got back into the game through defender Leander Dendoncker who levelled matters in the 11th minute to put the score at 1-1.

But Wolves' joy was short-lived as De Bruyne put City ahead again 2-1, to bag a brace, five minutes after the home side responded.

City continued to dominate proceedings and were soon rewarded again, after their Belgian midfield maestro De Bruyne, scored yet again to round off a superb hat-trick in the 24th minute to extend the away side's lead to 3-1, heading into the break.

Second Half

It was more of the same from Pep Guardiola's team really, imposing themselves on Wolves as much as possible in the second 45.

And Man City would further extend their lead to 4-1 through the hat-trick hero of the night - Kevin De Bruyne, scoring in the 60th minute.

Wolves could not find a response to the intimidating away side as the league leaders continued to cruise in the game, with Raheem Sterling handing the final nail on the coffin in the 84th minute to complete the demolition as it finished 5-1 in favor of the league leaders.

The win for Guardiola's men now puts them three points ahead of title contenders Liverpool with two games left to play in the Premier league.

