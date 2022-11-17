QATAR 2022

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

David Ben
Nike has released their official advert for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and it's hands down one of the best clips to have ever been made.

Check out Nike's insane FIFA 2022 World Cup advert featuring football icons past and present
Check out Nike's insane FIFA 2022 World Cup advert featuring football icons past and present

Nike's new advert compares the current breed of world-class talent that will be on show in Qatar's showpiece to the iconic football legends who had made a name in the sport before them.

The advert labelled as the 'GOAT Experiment' uses computer graphics to see how footballers from the past and present perform when playing against each other.

The ad begins with two scientists sitting at a table debating whether young France international superstar Kylian Mbappe is better than Brazil legend Ronaldinho.

One of the scientists then suggests teleporting both Mbappe and Ronaldinho into the lab to determine who the better footballer is.

Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldinho in Nike's new World Cup advert
Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldinho in Nike's new World Cup advert Nike

They are both inspired by the idea and get straight to work - transforming the warehouse into a football pitch.

Once they are ready to go, they begin teleporting the two footballers into the lab. Ronaldinho was the first to arrive and as expected was in high spirits with his trademark big smile.

On the other hand, France international and PSG star Mbappe flashes onto the screen soon after but is obviously confused by what is going on or what is about to happen.

However, they instinctively started showboating once a football was dropped onto the pitch and Oingo Boingo's 1985 smash-hit 'Weird Science' began playing.

Phil Foden in Nike's new World Cup advert
Phil Foden in Nike's new World Cup advert Nike

The scientists couldn't believe their eyes and decided to add more iconic names into the mix.

Next up, Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario was transported from Japan to take on present-day Mbappe and Ronaldinho.

The second version of Ronaldo Nazario appeared soon after - with the 1998 superstar taking the mick out of future Ronaldo's haircut.

Several more footballing icons and superstars joined the experimental game including likes of Virgil van Dijk and Edgar Davids represented the Netherlands.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Nike's new World Cup advert
Cristiano Ronaldo in Nike's new World Cup advert Nike

While Kevin De Bruyne featured for Belgium before Cristiano Ronaldo appeared. The Portugal star was heard saying 'come on guys' before getting stuck into the game.

US women's football star Alex Morgan also featured in the advert - and celebrated with her tea-sip celebration after scoring against the men.

Alex Morgan in Nike's new World Cup advert
Alex Morgan in Nike's new World Cup advert Nike

Chelsea icon Sam Kerr was also present in the advert, showing off some silky skills before firing the ball at goal.

The camera panned to the scientists who were blown away watching the star-studded line-up.

Nike even included Japanese animation in the mix INAZUMA ELEVEN's Gouenji Shuuya
Nike even included Japanese animation in the mix INAZUMA ELEVEN's Gouenji Shuuya Nike
Ronaldo Nazario in Nike's World Cup advert
Ronaldo Nazario in Nike's World Cup advert Nike

The clip then ended by the present-day Ronaldo Nazario showing up in real life to ask 'what the heck' was going on.

Really..Really brilliant ad from Nike.

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

