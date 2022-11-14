QATAR 2022

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most precious silverware in the world and it is estimated to be worth Sh2.4Billion.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The current FIFA World Cup trophy is the second creation of the original trophy and it was initially called the Jules Rimet Cup who is believed to be the founding father of the World Cup competition.

Recommended articles

The current trophy is gold plated and it has been stolen twice due to its value both in 1966 and 1983 respectively. Of the two incidences, it was only recovered once in 1966 in England through the help of a dog.

The World Cup trophy weighs 6.175kg despite being hollow at the centre. It looks light when seen on an image.

A Germany player lifts the FIFA World Cup on November 8, 2022.
A Germany player lifts the FIFA World Cup on November 8, 2022. AFP

READ: 2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

The trophy measures 36.8cm high by 12.5cm wide. It is also made up of 18-carat gold (750 fineness). For the doubting Thomas, the trophy is made up of pure gold.

The World Cup tournament is held after every four years and irrespective of which country emerges victorious in the finals, no one goes home with the original gold-plated trophy.

A replica of the trophy which is made up of bronze is usually handed to the winning team as the trophy is taken back into the custody of FIFA.

The original FIFA World Cup trophy is normally stored at the World Football Museum in Zurich under high surveillance to avoid a repetition of what happened in 1966 and 1983.

FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Serbia, Belgrade Belexpo hall on September 20, 2022.
FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Serbia, Belgrade Belexpo hall on September 20, 2022. AFP
  1. Brazil – 1958, 1962, 1970
  2. Uruguay – 1930, 1950
  3. Italy – 1934, 1938
  4. West Germany – 1954
  5. England – 1966
  1. Germany – 1974, 1990, 2014
  2. Argentina – 1978, 1986
  3. Italy – 1982, 2006
  4. Brazil – 1994, 2002
  5. France – 1998, 2018
  6. Spain – 2010
Gerd Mueller lifts the World Cup trophy after West Germany beat the Netherlands in the 1974 final in Munich.
Gerd Mueller lifts the World Cup trophy after West Germany beat the Netherlands in the 1974 final in Munich. AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final.
France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final. AFP
FIFA World Cup trophy at the exhibition in Brazil on October 31, 2022.
FIFA World Cup trophy at the exhibition in Brazil on October 31, 2022. AFP
FIFA World Cup trophy as seen behind a glass on October 31, 2022.
FIFA World Cup trophy as seen behind a glass on October 31, 2022. AFP
FIFA ambassador and two-time world champion, former side Cafu, visits the exhibition of the original World Cup cup at an event at Maracana Stadium on October 21, 2022.
FIFA ambassador and two-time world champion, former side Cafu, visits the exhibition of the original World Cup cup at an event at Maracana Stadium on October 21, 2022. AFP
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • El-Hadji Diouf [middle] and his Senegal teammates.

    Africa's greatest-ever players at the FIFA World cup

  • DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

  • Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

    Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Recommended articles

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Handball: National u-18 and u-20 coaches name squads, begin preparations for IHF Trophy

Handball: National u-18 and u-20 coaches name squads, begin preparations for IHF Trophy

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

Africa's greatest-ever players at the FIFA World cup

Africa's greatest-ever players at the FIFA World cup

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Trending

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Mourinho blasts the attitude of one of his players following Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Super Eagles.

Peseiro names 23-man Super Eagles squad, Ahmed Musa, Onyedika missing, Onuachu returns