Ghanaian footballers especially Black Stars players both active and retired have suffered breakups in their marriages or relationships.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan, the man of plenty goals and dance celebrated by Sunderland (video)

Some of these marriages ended on grounds of infidelity, deceit and abuse and the only solution to the problem was divorce.

Pulse Ghana has compiled six Ghanaian footballers whose marriages or relationships suffered breakups

1. John Paintsil

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

The former Black Stars defender was accused of assaulting her wife Richlove which even led to his arrest in 2013.

Paintsil and his wife divorced few years later following the incident. The couple has three children together.

2. John Mensah

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

John Mensah’s wife Henrietta filed for a divorce in 2013 following allegation of infidelity against the ex-Black Stars defender.

The couple got involved in a lengthy legal battle, before the court granted the divorce with a lot of benefits to Henrietta

3. Nii Odartey Lamptey

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

The former Anderlecht attacking midfielder left his 21 years marriage with Gloria Appiah

Odartey Lamptey filed for a divorce after a DNA test proved that he wasn’t the biological father of his three children with Gloria.

The court granted Odartey the divorce after a legal tussle.

The ex-Ghana international got married again with former Ghana Most Beautiful Ruweida Yakubu and the couple are blessed with two beautiful girls.

4.Asamoah Gyan

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

Gyan’s marriage with his wife Gifty hit a snag after the former Black Stars defender questioned the paternity of their three children, after suspecting her partner of cheating on him.

Asamoah Gyan also requested for the annulment of their marriage.

However, the DNA paternity test indicated that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of his children with Gifty.

The couple have separated but the court is yet to officially grant the annulment.

5. Anthony Annan

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

The former Hearts of oak midfielder Anthony Annan was accused of neglecting her marital duties by his wife in 2019

According to his wife, the last time she set eyes on her husband was 2 years ago when he came to perform the naming ceremony of their last child. She stated that Anthony accused her of infidelity and asked her for a divorce.

6. Afriyie Acquah

Te biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

Acquah broke up with his wife Amanda after it emerged that she had an affair with another Black Stars player.