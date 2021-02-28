Napoli striker Victor Osimhen bagged two awards at the second edition of prestigious The Ballers Awards, held on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Osimhen won the Forward of the Year and Baller of the Year (male) awards following his decent year in 2020.

Osimhen impressed at Lille and earned an African-record move to Napoli, where he had an encouraging start before an injury disrupted his season.

In the year under review, the 22-year-old scored in one of only two Super Eagles games.

In other awards, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi went home with the Midfielder of the Year. The most famous star in Nigeria's women football Asisat Oshoala grabbed the Baller of the Year (Female).

Ndidi continued his fantastic form for Leicester City, who battled hard for Champions League places in the 2019/2020 season before losing out to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Oshola in the year under review, won the women's Copa de Rey and Supercopa Femenina titles with Barcelona Women.

South African-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Fulham fullback Ola Aina (Defender of the Year) also went home with an award.

Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi was rewarded for his breakthrough year with the Revelation of the Year award, while coach Ndubuisi Egbo won Coach of the Year following his exploits in Albania, where he became the first African coach to win a league title in Europe.

The Ballers Awards initiative is organised by sports media organisation Naija Footballers.

Winners

Revelation of the Year

Zaidu sanusi

Goalkeeper of the Year

Daniel Akpeyi

Defender of the Year

Ola Aina

Midfielder of the Year

Wilfred Ndidi

Forward of the Year

Victor Osimhen

Baller of the Year (Male)

Victor Osimhen

Baller of the Year (Female)

Asisat Oshoala

Journalist of the Year

Oluwashina Okeleji

Fans' Favourite Baller Of The Year

Victor Osimhen

Coach of the Year

Ndubuisi Egbo