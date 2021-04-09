From generation to generation and from tournament to tournament, several families have contributed to the players that have featured for the national team.

However, very few siblings have been fortunate enough to play for the Black Stars at the same time.

These are brothers or siblings who played alongside each other in the national team and excelled at it.

Many may know of the Ayew family, which has so far produced five players for the Black Stars, but there are many other related players who played together in the national team.

Pulse Sports brings a list of brothers who played in the same Black Stars team:

PSK Paha and Isaac Paha

The Paha brothers played in the same Black Stars team in the early 1980s. PSK, the elder of the two, was a right full-back, while Isaac Paha was a centre-back and he once captained the Black Stars.

PSK Paha was part of the Black Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team of 1978, whereas Isaac Paha won the 1982 AFCON with Ghana.

Ban Kayode and Ben Kayode

The Kayode brothers had a stint with the Black Stars in the 1980s. Both played as strikers. Dan, the elder brother of Ben won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana and also played in the 1980 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Ben Kayode was part of the 1982 AFCON winning team of Ghana and also participated in the 1984 AFCON. The two brothers on several occasions, especially during qualifiers, were invited into the same Black Stars team.

Abedi Pele Ayew and Kwame Ayew: The Ayew brothers (I)

Abedi Pele and Kwame Ayew

The Ayew brothers featured for the Black Stars in the 1990s, playing together in the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Abedi Ayew Pele was the skipper and the playmaker of the team, while Kwame Ayew was playing as the striker.

Andre Ayew and Rahim Ayew: Ayew brothers (II)

Andre Ayew and Raheem Ayew

Andre made his Black Stars debut in 2007 as a teenager and was selected for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

He was joined by his elder brother Rahim in 2010 and they both featured for Ghana during the 2010 AFCON as the Black Stars reached the final of the tournament.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew: Ayew brothers (III)

Andre and Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew took after their father, the maestro Abedi Pele Ayew. They played together at Olympique Marseille before they parted ways and also had the chance to feature in the Black Stars.

They participated in the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 AFCON for Ghana. Andre operates as a winger in the Black Stars, whiles Jordan is mostly deployed as the arrowhead or as a supporting striker.

Joe Addo and Simon Addo

The Addo brothers featured for the Black Stars in the 1990s. Joe Addo, the elder of the two, who played his domestic football as a defender for Hearts of Oak was the first to play for the senior national team.

Although he was expected to participate in Senegal 1992 AFCON, he was snubbed in the end and again missed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Joe was selected for the 1996 continental showpiece, where he had the chance to play in the same tournament with his brother Simon. Simon Addo, the former Goldfields and Ghapoha goalkeeper, had the opportunity to play in both the 1994 and 1996 AFCONs.

Richard Kingston and Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston and Richard Kingson

Richard, the senior of the two, was a goalkeeper and his stints with the Black Stars date back to the late 1990s. In the early 2000s his younger brother Laryea joined him at the national team.

Laryea was very instrumental in Ghana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, but he was not selected for the finals, because he was sent off in the 2006 AFCON, which meant he was going to miss Ghana’s first two games in the World Cup, a risk that the coach didn’t take. His elder brother Richard was selected for the finals.

Laryea Kingston returned to the team alongside, Richard Kingston for the 2008 AFCON, but missed out once again on a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

The Gyan brothers earned consistent call-ups into the Black Stars in the early 2000s and they were mostly selected to start for the team, especially during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Baffour Gyan mostly operated as a second striker or attacking midfielder, while Asamoah Gyan is an out and out striker, who has gone on to become Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.

Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso (1)

The Wakaso brothers were invited into the Black Stars for the first time in 2016. They were in the camp of the Black Stars for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Egypt on 13 November 2016 in Alexandria.

Alhassan is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso. Mubarak made his Ghana debut in 2012 and has since become a key member of the team.

Alhassan is also a midfielder but can also play as a central defender. Just like his big brother, he is physically robust and has great technique on the ball.