The collection which was coming following the particularly successful 2018 design, was an exceptional undertaking, blending remarkable cultural emblems and the best of textile and fashion technology.

And now, in celebration of Independence, the sports apparel giant has released this unique collection across FastForward stores, its official outlet in Nigeria.

The 2020 Nike Naija jersey is out October 1 - and its design is more exciting than we imagined

The collection features an extensive array of the National team’s official attire including a poncho, vest, dress. And it sustains such a clever visual integrity that could only have been possible through Nike’s unique design approach which merged traditional artistry, modern football aesthetic and high-tech fashion technology.

Making a jersey starts in the lab for Nike, where the data on football-specific movements for more than 300 footballers are analyzed to create 4D samples which project how the kit will perform on the body with regard to stretching, draping and fit.

Then comes the need to ensure a highly intricate knitting structure. In designing this collection, Nike wanted the kits to be 55% faster in moisture-wicking, 13% more breathable and possess 10% more stretch than previous kits. For this, generative design was used to ensure that knitting was precise in needed areas and vented in areas prone to heat.

The intricacy, symbolism and innovation behind this new collection makes it arguably Nike’s best yet. And as it hits official retail stores across Nigeria on October 1st, the timing could not have been any more perfect!

