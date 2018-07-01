Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'That's life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

Football 'That's life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta says his international career is over after his 131st appearance for his country play

Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta says his international career is over after his 131st appearance for his country

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties.

"It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that," said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country.

"I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth. We screwed ourselves because we didn't manage to make that extra step."

Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute.

The match ended 1-1 following extra-time and Russia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after Iago Aspas' effort was saved by Igor Akinfeev.

Spain joined Argentina, Portugal and Germany among the big guns to have been eliminated from this World Cup, but Iniesta said he believed the future for the Spain team was bright.

"The important thing is to get back to successful ways, which isn't always an easy thing to do. It's harder that it might appear. But there is a new generation, we have high-level players."

Eight years ago Iniesta scored the goal that gave Spain their first ever World Cup in South Africa.

The Barcelona great is joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe next season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Spain's coach Fernando Hierro comforts defender Jordi Alba after loosing a penalty shootout against Russia
Football Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat
Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev (C) celebrates with Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov after beating Spain in the World Cup round of 16
Football Putin put no pressure on Russia to beat Spain at World Cup: Kremlin
Juan Carlos Osorio says Mexico will not sit back against Brazil
Football Mexico target breaking double hoodoo in World Cup clash with Brazil
Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.
World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty shoot-out