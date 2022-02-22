'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Niyi Iyanda
Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o believes Okocha was just as good as Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona player and Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o has decried the injustice of football. The 40-year-old made this conclusion while comparing Austin Jay-Jay Okocha to Brazilian Ronaldinho.

Eto'o believes that, despite Jay-Jay's talent, the Super Eagles midfielder never got the recognition he deserved, while Ronaldinho's flair has gained him almost mythical status.

“What we saw Ronaldinho do a few years ago, Jay-Jay (Okocha) had done 10 or 15 years before and he never had the recognition of others," Eto'o said in an interview reported by Onvoitout. "And that’s what happens when it comes to Africa.”

Jay-Jay Okocha pictured with Ronaldinho in 2002
Jay-Jay Okocha pictured with Ronaldinho in 2002

Every Nigerian knows the story of Okocha mentoring Ronaldinho. Jay-Jay allegedly took Ronaldinho under his wing when the Brazilian was finding his feet in European football at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldinho is one of the most recognizable players from the last decade. The legendary midfielder won every major piece of silverware he competed for and was the driving force behind one the most iconic Brazil sides we have ever seen.

The former Barcelona man won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or before his 27th birthday.

Ronaldinho and Rivaldo celebrating their World Cup win in 2002
Ronaldinho and Rivaldo celebrating their World Cup win in 2002

Eto'o is bemused that Okocha never received as much praise as Ronaldinho despite both players being excellent playmakers and he described it as 'the injustice of world football' .

“It’s the injustice of world football,” Eto’o said.

Okocha cemented his place as Nigeria's most naturally gifted player with an interesting career which lasted almost two decades. However for all his natural talent and unrivaled flair, Jay-Jay won most of his silverware with the Super Eagles.

