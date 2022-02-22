'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Eto'o believes that, despite Jay-Jay's talent, the Super Eagles midfielder never got the recognition he deserved, while Ronaldinho's flair has gained him almost mythical status.

“What we saw Ronaldinho do a few years ago, Jay-Jay (Okocha) had done 10 or 15 years before and he never had the recognition of others," Eto'o said in an interview reported by Onvoitout. "And that’s what happens when it comes to Africa.”

twitter/@iamokon

Every Nigerian knows the story of Okocha mentoring Ronaldinho. Jay-Jay allegedly took Ronaldinho under his wing when the Brazilian was finding his feet in European football at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldinho is one of the most recognizable players from the last decade. The legendary midfielder won every major piece of silverware he competed for and was the driving force behind one the most iconic Brazil sides we have ever seen.

The former Barcelona man won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or before his 27th birthday.

Imago/camera4

Eto'o is bemused that Okocha never received as much praise as Ronaldinho despite both players being excellent playmakers and he described it as 'the injustice of world football' .

“It’s the injustice of world football,” Eto’o said.