Terem Moffi: Striking stat that needs improving

They might have been expected to defeat the weekend’s hosts due to their superior standing and due to Reims’ winless two-game winless home record going into the clash.

Star striker Terem Moffi fired blanks at Stade Auguste Delaune, failing to continue from his match-winning showing against defending champions Lille a week earlier.

The frontman was replaced with 15 minutes to play even though Les Merlus had the upper hand and were threatening to score what might have been the winning goal.

Interestingly, some stats from Moffi’s showing at Reims caught the eye, especially the fact he won none of his six ground duels and won half of four aerial duels contested.

While this may have been a one-off, a look into the Nigerians' duels won stat since he moved to Ligue 1 revealed something rather fascinating.

Moffi has won 118 of 377 total duels since making the switch to France, a 31.3% success rate. Curiously, this is the lowest percentage for a player with at least 200 duels in the entire division since the start of 2020/21.

With Lorient due to host Nice on Wednesday, it remains to be seen how the Nigerian fares. Les Merlus are winless in their last eight games against Nice, losing four and drawing as many, with their last win coming in a home clash from April 2014.

Wednesday’s visitors are unbeaten in six Ligue 1 games, so they’ll fancy their chances of extending that run against a side they have mostly fared well against in the last seven years.

Lorient on the other hand have been beaten only twice in 11 league matches, winning five and drawing four in that time, and may fancy themselves to finally end the ongoing poor record against their mid-week opponents.

Moffi and his teammates have netted a goal in every home match in 2021, a run they’ll back themselves to continue despite the away side possessing the best defence statistically after six gameweeks.

The West African has scored two and set up as many, playing a part in four of his side’s seven goals.

Even though he was replaced at the weekend after being second-best in the majority of his duels, Moffi perhaps remains Lorient’s star player and they will count on him to end their seven-year winless run against Wednesday’s opponents.

-----

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----