Nigerian striker Terem Moffi off the mark in France, scores Lorient’s winner against Monaco

Authors:

Steve Dede

Moffi scores his first goal of the season.

Terem Moffi nets his first goal of the season (Twitter/Lorient)
Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was a surprise package for Lorient in the 2020/2021 season.

Signed without much top-flight experience, Moffi delivered 14 goals in 32 league games in an impressive season.

He has continued from where he stopped with a goal in Lorient’s 1-0 home win over Monaco in a Ligue 1 fixture.

The goal came in the 31st minute after he was dragged in the box.

He picked himself up to score from the penalty spot with his left foot.

Terem Moffi (Twitter/Lorient)
The 22-year-old didn’t play that well in Lorient’s first league game of the season; a 1-1 away draw at St-Etienne.

But with his goal on Friday, he is now off the mark in the new season

