Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was a surprise package for Lorient in the 2020/2021 season.
Nigerian striker Terem Moffi off the mark in France, scores Lorient’s winner against Monaco
Moffi scores his first goal of the season.
Signed without much top-flight experience, Moffi delivered 14 goals in 32 league games in an impressive season.
He has continued from where he stopped with a goal in Lorient’s 1-0 home win over Monaco in a Ligue 1 fixture.
The goal came in the 31st minute after he was dragged in the box.
He picked himself up to score from the penalty spot with his left foot.
The 22-year-old didn’t play that well in Lorient’s first league game of the season; a 1-1 away draw at St-Etienne.
But with his goal on Friday, he is now off the mark in the new season
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng