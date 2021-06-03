There was a lot of terrible singing during the Super Eagles initiation of new players ahead of Cameroon friendly

As it is done with the Super Eagles and almost all football teams in world football, new players are made to stand in front of their teammates and perform a rendition of any song.

The Super Eagles held their version of this ceremony on Wednesday night at the Hilton Garden Inn, where the Super Eagles are camped in Weiner Neustadt, Austria.

Striker Terem Moffi kicked off the initiation with a rendition of ‘Fall in Love’ by Dbanj. It wasn’t really a rendition as the Lorient striker was just reading the lyrics off his phone.

It was the same for Abraham Marcus, who gave an awful rendition of ‘Joy’ by Wizkid you would ever see.

Although not the first time with the Super Eagles, Galatasaray defender Valentine Ozornwafor had his initiation and saved the night with a performance of Volume One of ‘Cultural Praise’ by KCEE.

The rendition spiced up the night as the several Igbo players in the team joined him in singing.

John Noble continued with another volume of ‘Cultural Praise’ before his Enyimba teammate Anayo Iwuala ended the night with a poor rendition of ‘African Queen’ by 2face.

The Super Eagles continued their preparation for the friendly game against Cameroon in Austria.

The game will be played on Friday, June 4 and will kick off at 8:30 Nigerian time.

With the spate of withdrawals that has hit the squad, coach Gernot Rohr has been left with a few defenders to execute the game.