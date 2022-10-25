PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Portuguese was ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United's first team, joining the group in training ahead of their UEFA Europa League home clash against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 37-year-old club legend was ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Tottenham last Wednesday.

He was eventually dropped for the Red Devils' visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as an 87th-minute substitute in Man United's 2-0 win over Tottenham, walking down the tunnel in the 89th minute and leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
Reacting ahead of United's trip to Chelsea, Ten Hag had stated that there had to be consequences following Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrum.

"I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team.

"The talk is between Cristiano and me. The statement is clear. It is also in the statement that he remains an important part of the squad.

"After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened," the Dutchman added.

Ronaldo had blamed the "heat of the moment" after he left Old Trafford before the end of United's 2-0 win over Spurs, having left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's training session ahead of their Thursday's Europa League clash
The Portuguese's participation in training suggests that he may be selected to play in Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in a Europa League Group E clash.

After recent injury issues, defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Donny van de Beek also joined the team's training on Tuesday.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

