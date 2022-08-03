TRANSFERS

'Unacceptable!' - Erik Ten Hag SLAMS Ronaldo exit claims

David Ben
Manchester United boss has hit out at wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, amid his desire to exit the club this summer.

Wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo might have suffered another blow in his quest to exit Manchester United this summer.

The Portuguese superstar had reportedly asked the Premier League giants to listen to offers for him this summer after they had missed out on Champions League football going into the new season.

United hired former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to try and turn things around at the club and return the Team Viewer outfit, back to Champions League football.

The 52-year-old Dutchman has already made a couple of recruitments for the Red Devils this summer, including Dutch wingback Tyrel Malacia, from Feyenoord and Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, from Brentford and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Ronaldo was heavily criticized in United's last pre-season draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

The 37-year-old Portuguese was spotted leaving Old Trafford before the full-time whistle against Rayo last weekend, having being substituted by Ten Hag at half-time.

Ten Hag and Ronaldo clashed during a water break
Ten Hag and Ronaldo clashed during a water break Twitter

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't the only player to make an early departure on Sunday but Ten Hag wasn't impressed about it.

Speaking about the incident, Ten Hag said: 'I certainly don't condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.' he told AD.

Ronaldo was replaced at the break by Amad Diallo, who gave United the lead before the Red Devils conceded to settle for a full-time draw in the friendly.

Ronaldo's future has been one of the big stories of the summer with the 37-year-old, making it clear he wants to leave to pursue Champions League football.

United have so far maintained that he is not for sale, despite the striker having one year remaining on his current contract.

