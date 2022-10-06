'We were too static'- Ten Hag reveals what changed for Man Utd against Omonia Nicosia

Man Utd secured a 3-2 victory over Nicosia in their Europa League clash at GSP Stadium. However, they had to fight for it after going behind in the first half.

Karim Ansarifard's 11th-minute strike had given Omonia the lead going into the break. However, Ten Hag reacted by making a couple of changes during the break.

Rashford comes to United's rescue

The changes proved to be the right decision as half-time substitute Marcus Rashford drew United level in the 53rd minute.

Anthony Martial then turned the tie around for the Red Devils in the 63rd minute before Rashford grabbed his second of the game six minutes from time.

Although Nikolas Panagiotou pulled one back for the home side, Ten Hag's substitutions at half-time made the difference. The Dutch coach has now said he had to make the changes because there was a lack of urgency in their play.

"A couple of things [were said at half-time], especially more runs," Ten Hag said after the game.

We were too static. We have to make the opposite movement to get behind, and that's also why we made two subs."

Ten Hag praise for Martial

Ten Hag also spoke highly of Martial, who appears to be back to his best. The France international has been unlucky with injuries this season but has now scored in consecutive games for United after scoring twice in the loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag is aware of Martial's importance and was quick to point it out after the game.

"We have already seen [Martial's importance] in pre-season. It was a big disappointment for the team and for me when he got injured against Atletico Madrid," Ten Hag continued.

"We missed him in the first couple of weeks, and it also had an effect on our team performance," he added.