Players and officials of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Adamawa United were attacked by unknown gunmen on the night of Friday, February 19, 2021, along Benin-Ore Expressway.

The players were said to be on their way to Lagos ahead of their match against MFM FC when they were attacked around 11.45pm.

According to Punch, the gunmen went away with the team’s driver after taking the players’ phones, money and other valuable items.

It’s been a week of unpleasant experience for many players and officials of NPFL clubs.

Recall that earlier in the week, Wikki Tourists bus got burnt while travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom for their NPFL tie with Dakkada FC.

Kano Pillars’ bus also caught fire on Friday, February 19, 2021, but players and officials rallied to quench the fire.