Former Queens Park Rangers defender Taye Taiwo has revealed that Manchester United fans accused him of helping rivals Manchester City to win the Premier League title in 2012.

Taiwo was on loan at Queens Park-Rangers that season and played in that infamous game at the Etihad Stadium where Sergio Aguero scored a winner in added times to hand Manchester City the title.

With Manchester City needing a win to take home the title, their cross-town rivals United were minutes away from winning the league with the game at the Etihad Stadium at 2-2.

The Nigerian defender, however, could not stop Aguero who dribbled past him to score the winner for City and snag the title from United.

That game remains a Premier League classic and the 35-year-old defender recalled when Manchester United fans walked up to him and accused him of helping City win the title.

“I remember when I’m walking in London then, Manchester United fans will come up to me and tell me that I helped Man City win the game. And I would be like what are these people talking about?,” the former Nigeria international told Brila FM.

“They said I allowed Man City to win because Yaya Toure was there and because my former teammate Samir Nasri (at Marseille) was there.

“The game was difficult for me because if I had touched Aguero it was going to be a penalty, so I didn’t have any option.”

Taiwo was on loan at Queens Park-Rangers at that time from Italian giants AC Milan. That was his only season in English top-flight.