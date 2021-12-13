Taye Taiwo explains why he won't retire at just 36

The left-back recently completed a move to Finland's lower league side, Salon Palloilijat.

In a statement on the club's official website, Taiwo made it clear that he is ready to contribute to the team's success once he joins officially at the start of 2022.

He said; “I am very happy to be able to return to Finland and join SalPa's great ascent project. Finland is my second country and I am very grateful for this opportunity.

"I still want to win as much as before in my career, and the goal-oriented project in Salo sounded really great. I want to bring with me all my experience, attitude and joy for the benefit of my teammates and Salolainen football. See you in the field 2022! ”.

The former Super Eagles star will resume with his new team starting January 1, 2022, after signing a one-year contract Salon Palloilijat.

In a report by the BBC, Taiwo revealed why he still continues with his professional career despite several calls for him to retire at the age of 36.

He said, “The reason I can play football actively now is that I still have plenty left in the tank.

“A lot of people always say that Africans retire early but I am living proof that we can still play into our late 30s and early 40s. I know it’s a club in the third division and they are keen to gain promotion.

“It could be my biggest challenge in Finland, another country I can call home. “I love challenges, and the ambition of the club to play in the second tier was a big factor in my decision to come back to Finland.

“I know I could’ve gone elsewhere but imagine achieving success with Salon Palloilijat – people will talk about me forever in the city. At this stage of my life and after the career I have had.

“I believe I can help the younger players, act like a role model, pass on my knowledge and together we can help the team.”

Taiwo scored eight goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a total of 54 games played.

He represented the country at the 2006, 2008, and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as well as the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.