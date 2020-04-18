Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has revealed that an ankle injury was what stopped him from thriving at AC Milan.

Taiwo’s career decline started after he moved to AC Milan on a free transfer from Marseille in 2011 and failed to hold down a regular spot.

The left-back did show early promise at Milan in the pre-2011/2012 season before he got an ankle injury.

“I was the first choice left-back during the pre-season, but an ankle injury at the start of the season was the reason why I lost my place in the starting XI at AC Milan,” he told Brila FM.

“The coach [Massimiliano Allegri] really wanted me to stay, but I chose first-team football at QPR ahead of staying on the bench at Milan.”

Taiwo managed just eight appearances across all competitions for Milan before he left in January 2012 to join Queens Park Rangers on loan.

For the following season, he left on loan again to join Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv before he eventually left Milan to join Turkish outfit Bursaspor on a permanent deal in 2013.