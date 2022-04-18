‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

Lamptey was born in London but has Ghanaian roots and is eligible to play for Ghana, having never been capped by England at senior level.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the possibility of lining up for the Black Stars, the Brighton and Hove Albion right-back said he’s not sure yet.

“I’m not sure yet. I’ve to just keep focusing on my club football. Take a game by game and then we’ll see,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Chelsea academy but left the Blues to join Brighton in the summer of 2020 in search of playing time.

Lamptey is one of the highly-rated full-backs in the Premier League and has made 25 appearances in the English topflight this season.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is also on the radar of Chelsea star Cullum Hudson-Odoi, who was born in England but has Ghanaian parents.

The winger recently acquired a Ghanaian passport, sparking wild reports that he was nearing a nationality switch.

Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means Hudson-Odoi can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.