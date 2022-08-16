Tottenham flop set to join Osimhen at Napoli

Napoli, led by Nigerian international Victor Osimhen have been seriously depleted by departures and needed to strengthen the squad.

The imminent addition of Tanguy Ndombele will include an option to buy worth €30 million as being reported by Italian media, Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Ndombele flopped at Tottenham

Ndombele is surplus to requirements at Tottenham where he is not in Antonio Conte’s plans for this season having already brought in midfield reinforcements.

AFP

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham for a club-record €62 million fee back in the summer of 2019 from Lyon but failed to impress.

After underwhelming performances in his first two seasons in North London, Ndombele was loaned back to Lyon last season.

He is now set to go on another loan with his time at the club considered finished as the current manager doesn’t fancy him.

How will Ndombele fit in at Napoli?

Napoli are reportedly bringing in Ndombele as a potential replacement for Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz who looks set to join Paris Saint Germain.

POOL

At his best, Ndombele could add some creative spark and flair to the Napoli midfield if he can stay fit and add some consistency to his game.