Tottenham flop set to join Osimhen at Napoli

Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Napoli have reportedly agreed to sign Tottenham flop on a season-long loan

Napoli are close to finalising a season-long loan deal for French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspurs.

Napoli, led by Nigerian international Victor Osimhen have been seriously depleted by departures and needed to strengthen the squad.

The imminent addition of Tanguy Ndombele will include an option to buy worth €30 million as being reported by Italian media, Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Ndombele is surplus to requirements at Tottenham where he is not in Antonio Conte’s plans for this season having already brought in midfield reinforcements.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham for a club-record €62 million fee back in the summer of 2019 from Lyon but failed to impress.

After underwhelming performances in his first two seasons in North London, Ndombele was loaned back to Lyon last season.

He is now set to go on another loan with his time at the club considered finished as the current manager doesn’t fancy him.

Napoli are reportedly bringing in Ndombele as a potential replacement for Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz who looks set to join Paris Saint Germain.

At his best, Ndombele could add some creative spark and flair to the Napoli midfield if he can stay fit and add some consistency to his game.

Attitude issues have plagued his career so far but if the French midfield general can find a home in Italy, this deal could be the best thing for all parties involved.

Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

