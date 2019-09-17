Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that he is not focused on his international future amidst talk of him playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Abraham who has made his debut for the Three Lions is still eligible to play for both countries.

The 21-year-old has made an appearance for England although it wasn’t in a competitive fixture which has left his international future open.

With his good form for Chelsea, they have been talks about his international future which the youngster says he’s not focused on.

“Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not been focused on that yet,” the Premier League joint top-scorer said after his hattrick in Chelsea’s 5-1 win away at Wolves on Saturday, September 15.

Tammy Abraham met with NFF boss Pinnick in 2017 but still turned down an opportunity to play for Nigeria

“I think when the time comes, the time comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

“We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep full focus on Chelsea. It has been a good day at the office for the boys and me. Coming here is never easy. We played well, thankfully, I scored three and we got the three points.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in 2017 announced that Abraham had agreed to present Nigeria after a meeting with him, although the striker came out to deny the reports and later joined up with the England squad.