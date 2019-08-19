After turning down Nigeria in the past, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that he has ruled out playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Born and bred in England, Abraham has rebuffed several attempts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make him switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

The NFF were convinced that he had agreed to play for Nigeria after a meeting with him and his agent but he insisted that his main focus was to play for England.

It seems he’s having a change of heart as he recently revealed that he has not ruled out playing for Nigeria.

“Anything is still possible,” he told www.aclsports.com in a recent interview. “I have not ruled it out completely but we will see,” he added.

Abraham has been called up twice to the English national team and has made one appearance for the Three Lions.

His only appearance for England was however in a friendly game which is why he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.