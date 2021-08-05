Both sides faced off in the second game of the Mind Series on Wednesday night, with the European Champions welcoming back fans for the first time since their Champions League success over Manchester City at the denouement of last season.

While the draw may present a different conclusion from passive observers, the final score wasn’t a fair reflection of what ensued in West London. The Blues looked the far better side in and out of possession for the better part of an hour and were full value for their 2-0 lead with goals from Hakim Ziyech.

However, a mixture of sloppy errors and a deluge of substitutions by Thomas Tuchel saw the visitors pegged back the five-time Premier League champions on their turf.

What stood out from the rip-roaring encounter at the home of the Champions Leaugue winners?

Question marks over Kai Havertz

The Germany international had a mixed debut season in English football but began to show flashes of his quality in the second half of the campaign.

Having said that, there have always been reservations over the former Bayer Leverkusen player’s consistency and best position.

You reckon that the former will come with time — the attacker is still only 22, after all — but the latter presents a salient question.

There is a feeling that he struggles to dominate games as an attacking midfielder or inside forward, but rather thrives when he’s on the end of moves.

Indeed, Havertz’s best games for Chelsea last season were in central striking or false nine roles, and his peripheral showing against Tottenham Hotspur resurrected those doubts—Timo Werner played centrally against Spurs.

With the reported interest and possible arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, Tuchel will have to find solutions to the Blues’ Havertz conundrum.

Hakim Ziyech could enjoy a storming 2021/22

Of course, in isolation, the fact it was only a pre-season game means any excitement at Chelsea’s performance needs the necessary context.

Having said that, the Morocco playmaker continued his encouraging performances against Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops.

His goals aside, his creativity and inclination to try things on the pitch excited the home crowd, who were probably underwhelmed by his rather average debut season watching from home in 20/21.

The North African only showed flashes of his brilliance in year one, but a summer’s rest, a full pre-season and avoiding injuries could be key to Ziyech having a significantly better second year.

He’s netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 success over Peterborough United, had promising showings against Bournemouth and Arsenal and thrived in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Spurs.

If the former Ajax playmaker stays fit in the forthcoming season, Chelsea supporters might be in for a wildly exciting ride.

Nuno’s Spurs must improve significantly

While his team fought back to draw having been two goals down, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach’s team were utterly lacklustre at Stamford Bridge.

They were half-hearted in their pressing and seemed to allow Chelsea so much space between the lines, a flaw Ziyech, in particular, took advantage of.

Even though they found a way to eke out a draw from two goals down, it had more to do with the Blues losing their way after a raft of changes rather than any major alteration the new Spurs boss made.

Indeed, the Lilywhites have a whole lot to do if they hope to challenge for a top four spot this season.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

