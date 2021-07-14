Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi travels with Liverpool on a pre-season trip to Austria

Awoniyi joined Liverpool as a youth player and has been in their books since 2015, although he never played for the Premier League giants.

Ahead of the 2021/2022 season, the forward is training with the senior team at their pre-season trip to Austria.

Liverpool FC shared pictures of the first day of pre-season that had the Nigerian player.

However, this recent development does not change his situation with the club as he is expected to leave permanently.