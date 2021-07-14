RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi travels with Liverpool on a pre-season trip to Austria

Awoniyi is however expected to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this summer.

After six years and seven loan stints away from the club, Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has finally joined Liverpool on a pre-season trip.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool as a youth player and has been in their books since 2015, although he never played for the Premier League giants.

Ahead of the 2021/2022 season, the forward is training with the senior team at their pre-season trip to Austria.

Liverpool FC shared pictures of the first day of pre-season that had the Nigerian player.

However, this recent development does not change his situation with the club as he is expected to leave permanently.

After recently securing his work permit, Awoniyi is keen to play in England with West Brom favourites to sign him.

