Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly ready to offload Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi with German Bundesliga side Schalke ready to pay up to £10m for his services.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker is on loan at Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian First Division from Liverpool.

Awoniyi is yet to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and has been excluded from the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Nigerian striker is attracting huge attention following his performances in recent weeks finding the back of the net consistently.

Awoniyi struggled in front of goal while he was on loan at another Belgian side KAA Gent before moving to Royal Excel Mouscron.

With seven goals in his last nine games, other clubs across Europe's are interested in the services of Awoniyi.

According to a report by the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has deemed Awoniyi surplus to requirements at Anfield with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah the main attacking options.

The Nigerian striker has been unable to play in the United Kingdom as he is yet to play for Nigeria and Liverpool have told those interested that it will take to secure his services.

According to the report Schalke are not the only club interested in Awoniyi as French Ligue 1 sides Metz, Toulouse and Nice are monitoring his situation while Club Brugge, Mainz and Hertha Berlin are considering making a move in the summer transfer window.

Awoniyi signed a contract extension with Liverpool before leaving on loan and the Premier League side believe they hold a strong position when negotiations take pl﻿ace.