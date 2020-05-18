German’s top division, the Bundesliga became the first from Europe’s top five leagues to restart following the suspension that hit football with the break of the coronavirus.

While the pandemic is still on, the Bundesliga have found a way to play football and their first weekend back was successful.

A slew of Nigerian players was in action on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, May 17, 2020, with Taiwo Awoniyi the highlights.

Awoniyi scores rare goal

The Nigerian forward in only his seventh game of the season, scored his first goal for Mainz in their 2-2 draw away at Koln on Sunday, May 17.

Awoniyi scored just five minutes after coming on. He got on a cross from the right and finished with his right foot to bring Mainz back into the game.

Cameroonian forward Pierre Kunde scored shortly after the secure a point for Mainz.

"I'm really happy about scoring my first goal for #Mainz! We came back very well as a team today and fought our way back into the match!" Awoyini is quoted to say by Mainz’s Twitter account after the game.

Ehizibue involved

The Koln Vs Mainz clash also saw a Nigerian player Kingsley Ehizibue in action as the defender came on in the 83rd minute with the game already at 2-2.

Munich frustrate Ujah

Anthony Ujah could not score against Bayern Munich (Instagram/Anthony Ujah) Instagram

With Union Berlin’s top scorer Sebastian Andersson just recovering from an injury, Nigeria’s Ujah had the opportunity to start against Bayern Munich but he endured a frustrating Sunday evening at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

He was guilty of not taking a few chances that came early in the game following a strong start from Berlin.

He was picked out with a cut back for Berlin's first chance of the game in the fifth minute but he couldn't direct his shot well enough to beat Manuel Neuer who collected with ease.

He got another chance in the 11th minute but he could only blaze his shot over Neuer's goal even with much space and time at his disposal.

The Nigerian striker was taken off in the 70th minute.

Collins sees draw with Paderborn

The bottom-of-the-table clash between Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn finished goalless with Super Eagles fullback Jamilu Collins in action the whole minutes of the game.

Little minutes for Noah Sarenren-Bazee

Nigerian forward Noah Sarenren-Bazee was an 87th-minute substitute for Augsburg who lost 2-1 at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.