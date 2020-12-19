Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi continued with his goalscoring form with another goal for Union Berlin on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Awoniyi opened the scoring for Union Berlin in their 2-1 home win over Dortmund to move up to sixth on the table just one point off the visitors.

The Nigerian scored in the 57th minute with a header after the ball fell to him in the 18-yard box from a corner kick.

He should have scored earlier in the first half if not for the outstretched leg of the Dortmund goalkeeper that saved his effort.

Youngster Youssoufa Moukoko brought Dortmund level with a stunning left-foot effort in the box before Marvin Friedreich got the winner for the home in the 78th minute.

That was the striker’s fourth goal in his last six appearances for Union Berlin as he continues to work his way back into reckoning.

The 23-year-old Liverpool loanee now has four goals in 11 games for Union Berlin so far this season.