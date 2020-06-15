Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi is doing fine after he spent a night in the hospital due to the concussion he suffered during a collision with an opponent in a Bundesliga game on Sunday, July 15.

Awoniyi was stretched off Mainz’s Sunday 1-0 home loss to Augsburg after he collided with Felix Uduokhai.

He also suffered a nasty fall which had many worried including the centre referee who out his hand in the forward’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue.

The Nigerian was taken straight to the hospital where he spent the night.

Mainz have revealed that the 22-year-old was made to spend the night at the hospital just for precautionary reasons.

The Liverpool loanee took to his social media to confirm that he is doing fine. “Thanks for all the messages and well wishes. Felt much better and doing okay,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Taiwo Awoniyi says he's doing fine (Twitter/Mainz) Twitter

According to a post on Mainz’s Twitter feed, the player also thanked the club’s medical staff and that of the University Medical Centre Mainz where he spent the night.

Awoniyi was just finding his feet at Mainz after a poor start when he first joined on loan from Liverpool.

The forward just scored his goal for Mainz in their first game after the restart of the Bundesliga and had just started only his fifth game.