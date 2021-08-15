Awoniyi felt at home in Berlin and turned offers from England where he had just gotten a work permit to return to Union Berlin.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the 24-year-old showed how much he felt at home with Union Berlin with a goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the first Bundesliga game of the season.

It was a fantastic goal too. It came in the seventh minute when he stayed in a good position to receive an over-the-top pass from Max Kruse.

He attempted to make his way into the box, couldn’t do that but instead fired an unstoppable 18-yard strike over the despairing dive of the goalkeeper.