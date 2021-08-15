RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on target for Union Berlin

Authors:

Steve Dede

Awoniyi with a good start in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Union Berlin on Saturday (Instagram)
Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Union Berlin on Saturday (Instagram)

When Taiwo Awoniyi’s time at Liverpool was up, he had a glut of exciting offers but chose to return to Union Berlin, where he spent the last season on loan.

Recommended articles

Awoniyi felt at home in Berlin and turned offers from England where he had just gotten a work permit to return to Union Berlin.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the 24-year-old showed how much he felt at home with Union Berlin with a goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the first Bundesliga game of the season.

It was a fantastic goal too. It came in the seventh minute when he stayed in a good position to receive an over-the-top pass from Max Kruse.

He attempted to make his way into the box, couldn’t do that but instead fired an unstoppable 18-yard strike over the despairing dive of the goalkeeper.

The game ended 1-1, but it was a good way for Awoniyi to start the season.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa scores for an excellent start to life in Turkey

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on target for Union Berlin

Victor Osimhen scores in another pre-season game for Napoli

Emmanuel Dennis stars in a brilliant Saturday for Nigerian players in the Premier League

Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg

Benzema brace has Ancelotti's Real off to a flier

Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg

Ten-man Fulham signal intent with thrashing of Huddersfield

Inter Milan sign Dzeko and Dumfries in quickfire double swoop