When Taiwo Awoniyi’s time at Liverpool was up, he had a glut of exciting offers but chose to return to Union Berlin, where he spent the last season on loan.
Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on target for Union Berlin
Awoniyi with a good start in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.
Awoniyi felt at home in Berlin and turned offers from England where he had just gotten a work permit to return to Union Berlin.
On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the 24-year-old showed how much he felt at home with Union Berlin with a goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the first Bundesliga game of the season.
It was a fantastic goal too. It came in the seventh minute when he stayed in a good position to receive an over-the-top pass from Max Kruse.
He attempted to make his way into the box, couldn’t do that but instead fired an unstoppable 18-yard strike over the despairing dive of the goalkeeper.
The game ended 1-1, but it was a good way for Awoniyi to start the season.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng