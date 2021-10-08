RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Taiwo Awoniyi makes Super Eagles debut in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to CAR

Authors:

Steve Dede

Awoniyi is now a full international following his debut.

Taiwo Awoniyi makes his debut for the Super Eagles (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi)
Taiwo Awoniyi makes his debut for the Super Eagles (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi)

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi on Thursday, October 7, 2021, made his debut for the Super Eagles in their 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Recommended articles

Despite impressing in the Bundesliga since the beginning of the season, Awoniyi was initially ignored by coach Gernot Rohr before a turn of events led to his call up.

The striker got a late call up to replace Terem Moffi, who got injured after being called up to replace Alex Iwobi.

Awoniyi, in his debut, came on at halftime to replace Kelechi Iheanacho, who was withdrawn after picking up an injury.

The Union Berlin striker would have gotten a goal on his debut but missed a sitter in the 52nd minute after Moses Simon set him up.

Awoniyi came through the ranks, playing for Nigeria at the Under-17, 20 and 23 levels.

He was part of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2013 FIFA U-12 World Cup and represented Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria

William Troost-Ekong talks about playing against Ronaldo and Messi and captaining the Super Eagles on Ben Foster's podcast

William Troost-Ekong says playing at the World Cup is his favourite Super Eagles moment (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)