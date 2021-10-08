Taiwo Awoniyi makes Super Eagles debut in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to CAR

Despite impressing in the Bundesliga since the beginning of the season, Awoniyi was initially ignored by coach Gernot Rohr before a turn of events led to his call up.

The striker got a late call up to replace Terem Moffi, who got injured after being called up to replace Alex Iwobi.

Awoniyi, in his debut, came on at halftime to replace Kelechi Iheanacho, who was withdrawn after picking up an injury.

The Union Berlin striker would have gotten a goal on his debut but missed a sitter in the 52nd minute after Moses Simon set him up.

Awoniyi came through the ranks, playing for Nigeria at the Under-17, 20 and 23 levels.