Taiwo Awoniyi looks to continue impressive form against Wolfsburg

The Berlin outfit play host to Wolfsburg on Saturday seeking three straight wins in the Bundesliga and their top scorer is the key man heading into the encounter.

Awoniyi has already netted five times in his seven appearances so far, significantly higher than any other Union teammate in the opening weeks of 2021/22.

On a personal note, the former Liverpool forward has already equaled his tally from the entirety of last season — he scored five times in 16 starts (21 appearances in total) — and is now looking to outdo that return with his next domestic strike.

Having scored only once in 12 appearances two seasons ago, Awoniyi’s next Bundesliga strike will see him score as many as he’d managed in the last two campaigns combined, an objective the 24-year-old will set his sights heading into the imminent round of games.

The forward will hope his performance helps Union to a third straight league win, something they haven’t managed since November 2020. Maximum points will also continue the Berlin side’s 20-game unbeaten home, a run better than every German top-flight side except Eintracht Frankfurt’s 22-game streak without suffering defeat in front of their fans.

Success this weekend potentially takes Urns Fischer’s team into the Champions League spots, although they’ll need results elsewhere to go their way to end game week eight inside the coveted top four positions.

Awoniyi overcame a temporary drought to seemingly return to his goal scoring ways before the two-week interlude, and the in-form marksman will back himself to flourish against a side they could potentially supplant in the standings with a positive result on their turf.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----