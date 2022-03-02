DFB-POKAL CUP

Awoniyi helps Union Berlin inch closer to first-ever major cup title after securing semifinal berth

Union Berlin best-ever finish in any major cup is a runners-up medal in the 2000/21 DFB-Pokal Cup

Taiwo Awoniyi and Union Berlin will play in the DFB-Pokal Cup semifinals for the first time since 2001 (IMAGO/Jan Huebner)
Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi was in action for Union Berlin as they scraped past 2. Bundesliga side St. Pauli in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal Cup.

Berlin avoided being the second Bundesliga side to fall to the Timo Schultz-led side after St. Pauli upset Borussia Dortmund in the Round-of-16 with a shock 2-1 victory.

Goals from Sheraldo Becker (45') and Andreas Voglsammer (75') helped Berlin overturn a Daniel-Kofi Kyereh 21st-minute opener in an entertaining fixture at the Alte Foersterei Stadium.

Andreas Voglsammer scores the winner for Union Berlin on Tuesday
Awoniyi was replaced in the 65th minute by eventual matchwinner Voglsammer after turning in a relatively subdued performance from the weekend's goalscoring outing against Mainz.

The former Liverpool forward managed two (2) shots on target, two (2) key passes, and completed (2) out of the three (3) long balls he attempted.

In occupying defenders, the 6-foot striker won only three (3) of the nine (9) duels he contested while also putting in two (2) tackles during the time he was on the pitch.

Awoniyi (R) had 26 touches in the game and completed 14 (77.8%) of his passes
Union Berlin are through to the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal Cup where their best-ever result was a second-place finish in the 2000/01 season when they reached the showpiece match despite being a third-tier club at the time.

Berlin have not won any major cup title since their 1906 inception but the Urs Fischer-led side stand a good chance of winning the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal Cup with only two other Bundesliga sides possible to be in the semifinals.

The draws for the last four will be held on Sunday, March 6 while the one-legged semi-final fixtures will be played between April 19 and 20. The final match is slated for Saturday, May 21 at the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

  Taiwo Awoniyi and Union Berlin will play in the DFB-Pokal Cup semifinals for the first time since 2001 (IMAGO/Jan Huebner)

