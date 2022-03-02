Awoniyi helps Union Berlin inch closer to first-ever major cup title after securing semifinal berth

Berlin avoided being the second Bundesliga side to fall to the Timo Schultz-led side after St. Pauli upset Borussia Dortmund in the Round-of-16 with a shock 2-1 victory.

Goals from Sheraldo Becker (45') and Andreas Voglsammer (75') helped Berlin overturn a Daniel-Kofi Kyereh 21st-minute opener in an entertaining fixture at the Alte Foersterei Stadium.

Awoniyi was replaced in the 65th minute by eventual matchwinner Voglsammer after turning in a relatively subdued performance from the weekend's goalscoring outing against Mainz.

The former Liverpool forward managed two (2) shots on target, two (2) key passes, and completed (2) out of the three (3) long balls he attempted.

In occupying defenders, the 6-foot striker won only three (3) of the nine (9) duels he contested while also putting in two (2) tackles during the time he was on the pitch.

Union Berlin are through to the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal Cup where their best-ever result was a second-place finish in the 2000/01 season when they reached the showpiece match despite being a third-tier club at the time.

Berlin have not won any major cup title since their 1906 inception but the Urs Fischer-led side stand a good chance of winning the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal Cup with only two other Bundesliga sides possible to be in the semifinals.