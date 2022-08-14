Taiwo Awoniyi creates history with Nottingham Forest as Cooper's men stun West Ham

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is up and running in the Premier League after scoring the only goal in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over West Ham at City ground on Sunday afternoon.

Awoniyi delivers for Nottingham Forest amidst pressure

Awoniyi made his first start for the Tricky Trees in the game after coming on as a second-half sub in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle last week.

The Super Eagles star knew he had to deliver, having joined Forest for a club-record fee and knowing Emmanuel Dennis and potentially Neal Maupay will join Forest in the coming days.

Awoniyi did just that as he scored the only goal to help Forest claim their first win in the Premier League in 23 years.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with Forest piling the pressure on West Ham's goal. The home side created a couple of half chances, with Awoniyi almost converting a shot from Jesse Lingard.

However, despite Forest's early dominance, it was West Ham that had the ball in the back of the net first, although it was later ruled out by VAR.

The Hammers thought they took the lead in the 42nd minute after Said Benrahma finished off a superb ball from Declan Rice. But the goal was chalked off after Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled Lewis O'Brien in the build-up.

West Ham's disappointment was Forest's luck as Cooper's men took the lead three minutes later.

The home side scored on the stroke of halftime through Awoniyi, who converted from close range after Lingard's weak effort ricocheted off his knee.

It was Nottingham Forest's first Premier League goal since Chris Bart-Williams scored in May 1999.

Forest hold off wasteful West Ham

Awoniyi's goal set up an exciting second half. West Ham started the second half on the front foot, almost restoring parity immediately, but Dean Henderson did well to beat Tomas Soucek's shot away.

David Moyes' men continued to pile the pressure, and they got close again through Benrahma, whose freekick hit the bar. The Hammers were then handed a lifeline after Scott McKenna blocked Soucek's goalbound effort with his hands in the box.

However, it was not meant to be the Hammers' day as Rice saw his spot kick saved by Henderson.

