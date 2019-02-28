The Royal Belgian Football Association have cautioned Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for showing off a bible verse while celebrating a goal.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker has been in good goalscoring form in recent weeks, his last strike earning him a spot in the Belgian Team of the Week.

In the previous week, Awoniyi found the back of the net as Royal Excel Mouscron beat KAA Gent 2-1 in a Belgian First Division A encounter played on Sunday, February 10.

Awoniyi put Royal Excel Mouscron ahead in the encounter when he converted a ball through to him by Manuel Benson in the 43rd minute.

The Nigerian striker celebrated his goal by raising his jersey and showing off a verse from the bible.

The message on his shirt said, ''Fear God. Keep his commandments for this is the duty of man Ecclesiastes 12:13.”

The Belgian FA have now released a statement to give their position on the actions of Awoniyi.

One of the rules by the world football governing body FIFA says ''Players must not reveal undershirts which contain slogans or advertising. The basic compulsory equipment must not contain any political, religious or personal statements.

''A player removing his jersey to reveal slogans or advertising will be sanctioned by the competition organiser.

''The team of a player whose basic compulsory equipment contains political, religious or personal slogans or statements will be sanctioned by the competition organiser or by FIFA.''

Awoniyi had reiterated after the encounter that he meant to religious provocation with his celebration.

The Belgium FA disciplinary committee has issued a stern warning to Awoniyi who was in danger of suspension for his actions.

According to a report by All Soccer Nigeria, the Committee have issued Awoniyi with “a reprimand and suspended sentence until March 5, 2020.”

Awoniyi who is on loan at Royal Excel Mouscron from Premier League giants Liverpool is expected to return to action when his side take on Standard Liege on Friday, March 1.