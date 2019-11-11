Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Turkey-based midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu have joined Nigeria’s U23 side to give coach Imama Amapakabo a boost ahead of the second game of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria kicked off their campaign in Egypt on Saturday, November 9 with a 1-0 loss to Cote d'Ivoire, leaving them with all to play for in their second game.

Ahead of the game against Zambia, the duo of Awoniyi and Okechukwu arrived in Egypt to join their teammates.

“I am happy we now have Awoniyi and our captain, Azubuike. They are integral to the team and were influential in our qualifying matches. We will throw everything into the game against Zambia because we have left ourselves no choice at this point,” coach Amapakabo said in a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I believe we have the team to not only overcome Zambia but go all the way in the tournament. We stumbled against the Ivorians but we have learnt from that and we now look forward to rescuing our campaign against the Zambians and South Africans.”

Awoniyi who plays on loan for German side Mainz 05 arrived late on Sunday while Okechukwu plays for Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir joined the team early Monday morning.

Nigeria’s U23 team will take on Zambia on Tuesday, November 12. Zambia played out a goalless draw against South Africa in the other game of Group B game.

Amapakabo’s men will be looking to get all three points to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

The first-three sides in this tournament will represent Africa in the football event of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.