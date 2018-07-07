Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Tactical masterstroke as De Bruyne keeps Belgian World Cup dream alive

Football Tactical masterstroke as De Bruyne keeps Belgian World Cup dream alive

A tactical change proved decisive as Kevin De Bruyne hit the winner that sent five-time champions Brazil sensationally crashing out on Wednesday and kept underdogs Belgium's World Cup hopes alive.

  • Published:
Kevin De Bruyne drove Belgium to victory over Brazil play

Kevin De Bruyne drove Belgium to victory over Brazil

(AFP)

A tactical change proved decisive as Kevin De Bruyne hit the winner that sent five-time champions Brazil sensationally crashing out on Wednesday and kept underdogs Belgium's World Cup hopes alive.

As Brazil become the last south American country to exit the tournament before the semi-finals, Roberto Martinez's Belgium ended a 32-year wait to reach the final four.

The Red Devils will now play France, who eliminated Uruguay 2-0 earlier in the day, in an enticing semi-final between the European neighbours.

"When you play Brazil you need a tactical advantage," explained Martinez.

"Brazil bring that psychological barrier, they've won five World Cups. We had to be brave tactically.

"But today wasn't about the tactics, it was about the execution of those tactics. If you execute it like the players did, it makes it difficult for them."

'Test of character'

Roberto Martinez pulled off a stroke of tactical genuis play

Roberto Martinez pulled off a stroke of tactical genuis

(AFP)

Although Martinez was credited with shifting the tactics that meant Belgium posed a threat to Neymar's Brazil throughout an exhilarating quarter-final in Kazan, his players, and De Bruyne in particular, rose to the challenge magnificently.

"It was a test of character, and I think we did really well," said De Bruyne, who started on the right side of a three-pronged attack alongside centre-forward Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard.

Usually deployed in a more central role in the 3-4-2-1 used by Martinez in the last-gasp 3-2 win over Japan in the last 16, De Bruyne responded positively when the wily Spanish coach called for changes.

"I don't care where I play. Wherever I play, I have to contribute," De Bruyne said.

"I did what I had to do, making sure the team is calm in difficult situations. Making sure we relax on the ball and not take too many risks.

"Sometimes we try to go too quick, but I try to manage the team in any way I can. And I will be the first to fight till the last minutes and I hope my teammates follow my example."

Martinez's switch to a 3-4-3 was a masterstroke, but De Bruyne's man-of-the-match award did not come for nothing.

After taking a shock 13th minute lead when Hazard's curling corner came off Fernandinho's arm, it was the Brazilian's Manchester City teammate De Bruyne who struck hardest.

A devastating counter-attack launched by Manchester United striker Lukaku caused panic, leaving De Bruyne in space and with time to send a powerful drive past Alisson on 31 minutes.

In the end, it proved decisive.

Although Brazil fought their way back into the match thanks to Renato Augusto's 76th minute header, they paid the price for missing late chances.

It was the fourth successive World Cup that Brazil's involvement was ended by a European side, four years after a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals.

Belgium will now meet Didier Deschamps' France, and De Bruyne added: "It will be a different match. Now we have the time so see how we're going to approach it.

"It's the semi-finals, it will be extraordinary. But the whole world will be watching us.

"This only happens once or twice in your career as a footballer. We'll do what we can to win it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England