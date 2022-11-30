TABLE TENNIS: Lagos to host world championship in 2023

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

World table tennis championship returns to Lagos after three years

The logo of Nigeria Challenge plus open
The logo of Nigeria Challenge plus open

The International Table Tennis Federation has confirmed that Lagos will host the World Table Tennis Championship contender in 2023.

Recommended articles

Lagos fans celebrating during ITTF challenge plus open
Lagos fans celebrating during ITTF challenge plus open AFP

This was made public by the World Table Tennis on Wednesday as part of the first half of its events calendar for the 2023 season.

World table tennis championship Durban logo
World table tennis championship Durban logo AFP

Durban in South Africa will be the first Africa to host the contender in January before Lagos host in June.

The Molade Okoya Thomas indoor hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere will be the venue.

The indoor hall of Molade Okoya hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos
The indoor hall of Molade Okoya hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos AFP

Durban and Lagos will join Tunis as the third African cities in the calendar.

The Last time Lagos hosted the rest of the world in international table tennis was in 2019 during the ITTF challenge plus although Lagos has hosted other Africans.

The state was preparing for the 2020 ITTF Challenge plus before COVID-19 made the organisers postpone it indefinitely and since then Lagos has not hosted the world.

Nigeria open challenge plus LOC chairman, Hon, Enitan Oshodi
Nigeria open challenge plus LOC chairman, Hon, Enitan Oshodi AFP

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Wahid Enitan Oshodi said;

"We are pained that we have to cancel the tournament this year because all plans were in place to stage a befitting tournament while our sponsors are also looking forward to an exciting tournament considering what we witnessed in 2019."

"But we are constrained by this pandemic to cancel this year's edition and we are looking forward to being part of the new World Table Tennis (WTT) series in 2021," he added.

Quadri Aruna with Family after winning 2019 ITTF Challenge plus open in Lagos
Quadri Aruna with Family after winning 2019 ITTF Challenge plus open in Lagos AFP

Meanwhile, African Number table tennis player, Quadri Aruna is the only African player to play at the world table tennis championship. He achieved the feat in Qatar.

More from category

  • Tunisia vs France

    Tunisia vs France Live

  • City Sports continues to revolutionalise youth and sports development in Nigeria

    Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

  • Barcelona coach Xavi would like to have Lionel Messi back at the club

    La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Recommended articles

Tunisia vs France Live

Tunisia vs France Live

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Top 10 Video games that made our 2022 [Pulse Sports List]

Top 10 Video games that made our 2022 [Pulse Sports List]

TABLE TENNIS: Lagos to host world championship in 2023

TABLE TENNIS: Lagos to host world championship in 2023

Qatar 2022: 2 easy picks and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 easy picks and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Costa Rica vs Germany: Die Mannschaft & Ticos lock horns in winners take all tie

Costa Rica vs Germany: Die Mannschaft & Ticos lock horns in winners take all tie

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)