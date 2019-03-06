American striker Sydney Leroux shocked the football world by returning to training with her club side Orlando Pride while she is six months pregnant.

The 27-year-old has taken time off before for the birth of her first child with Dom Dwyer who once played for Norwich City.

While her club is currently on pre-season training Leroux decided to join back with the squad despite her condition.

While the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is on break, Leroux took to social media to post her return to the pitch.

On a post on her official Instagram account, she said, “I didn't think I'd be starting off preseason 5.5 months pregnant but here we are.”

Several of the messages she received were positive and inspirational with fans praising her for her resilience and commitment during pregnancy.

Some of the responses were “This is awesome on so many levels,” “inspiration to ALL lady ballers”

Despite a previous miscarriage which led to an illness last year, Leroux has stated that she is working in training but no at the pace of her teammates and has a defined program.

She said, “I just do non contact stuff. Ball work. Getting touches in. I don't put myself in situations where the ball can ricochet or I can get hit.

“No high intensity running and I listen to my OB (who knows more than people on twitter telling me what I shouldn't be doing with MY body).”

She revealed some details about her previous miscarriage stating that it was an unfortunate event but is now behind her.

She said, “I was naive to the pain of what this felt like. There was a moment when I was on bed rest where I wondered if the emotional pain could kill me,' she said in October 2018.

“There was a sense of shame and embarrassment that came with losing a baby. Except the statistic of losing a baby is 1 in 4. Which means there are so many of us going about our day trying to bury our grief and pain.”

Leroux is a veteran of the United States women’s senior football team as she has made a total of 75 appearances for her country and was part of the squad that won the gold medal in the football event of the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She is expected to miss a large part of the upcoming season as well as the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for France later in the year as she is expected to put to bed in July.